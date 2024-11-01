Where employer well-being efforts fall short: 4 new findings

A new survey from global advisory and broking firm WTW identified a gap in the focus of employers' well-being offerings and where employees say they need the most support.
The findings indicate that more employers are investing resources to support their workers' well-being, but few are offering financial well-being support, which many employees say is their top concern. From March to April, WTW surveyed 535 employees working at medium and large private-sector companies across a range of industries.
Four notes from the survey:
- Around 73% of U.S. employers prioritize mental well-being support, and half are prioritize physical well-being. Less than a quarter of employers said financial well-being was a top area of concern.
- Meanwhile, 66% of employees point to financial well-being as their top area of concern. Nearly half of workers said they are struggling with "moderate" or "major issues in at least two areas of their well-being, according to a related 2024 WTW survey of 10,000 U.S. workers. About 56% of workers report above-average levels of stress, and 37% report symptoms of anxiety or depression.
- "Organizations that are highly effective at employee well-being often report better business outcomes, such as enhanced financial performance and reduced employee turnover," Regina Ihrke, health equity and well-being leader of WTW's North America division, said in a news release on the new findings. "However, there is a disconnect between the well-being areas that employers are investing in and what employees are saying they need help with."
- Companies are increasingly focused on their well-being strategy and ensuring wellness programs and practices are embedded into their culture, according to the survey. Nearly 40% of employers say they are working to make well-being a foundational component of their human capital strategy in the next three years, relative to just 11% today.