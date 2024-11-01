Where employer well-being efforts fall short: 4 new findings

A new survey from global advisory and broking firm WTW identified a gap in the focus of employers' well-being offerings and where employees say they need the most support.

The findings indicate that more employers are investing resources to support their workers' well-being, but few are offering financial well-being support, which many employees say is their top concern. From March to April, WTW surveyed 535 employees working at medium and large private-sector companies across a range of industries.



Four notes from the survey: