What drives employee engagement? 5 notes

Healthcare-focused benefits were some of the highest drivers of employee engagement, according to a recent report.

OC Tanner Institute, an employee recognition software company, used data from online surveys with a sample of 38,075 workers at organizations with 500 or more employees across 23 countries, including the U.S.

Here are five key takeaways from its "2025 Global Culture Report":

1. High-surviving employees were more likely to be more engaged when offered certain benefits.

Employee survival was evaluated on a scale from low to high, based on six factors that harm employee experience: financial insecurity, poor life balance, hopelessness about the future, and lack of autonomy, resources or opportunities, according to OC Tanner.

2. Engagement was boosted the most with mental health counseling, according to the research.

For high-surviving employees, mental healthcare or counseling increased the probability of engagement by 156%.

3. Maternity leave was the second highest boost to engagement.

Probability of engagement for high-surviving employees increased 151% when maternity leave was an offered benefit, according to the report.

4. Medical and dental coverage were other significant factors.

Offering group medical/health coverage to high-surviving employees increased engagement probability by 137%, the report said.

Dental insurance was next, at 134%.

5. Financial benefits also increased engagement.

Non-healthcare benefits, such as performance bonuses and profit sharing, boosted engagement in high-surviving employees by 110% and 102%, respectively, according to the report.