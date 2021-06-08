US has record number of job openings as hospitals face massive shortages

Listen
The U.S. saw a record high of 9.3 million job openings since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking job openings in December 2000. There were 998,000 new jobs added in April as workforce shortages at hospitals and health systems widened.
Four details:
- The U.S. has 9.3 million job openings, yet the rate of Americans hired remained unchanged, with 6.1 million entering new jobs.
- In April, the number of healthcare and social assistance job openings rose to 131,900 from 128,700 in March.
- There were 65,000 new hires in April, yet turnovers were close behind at 63,400. Seventy-two percent of separations were because the employee quit.
- The number of total separations in healthcare is half of what it was in April 2020 at 121,800. However, it is the highest number of separations in a month since the start of the year.