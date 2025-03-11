The 'vital role' CHROs play in supporting industry leadership

As the healthcare workforce continues to face ongoing challenges, Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham chief human resources officer Mary Ellen Schopp cited the critical need for strong leadership to navigate the constantly evolving industry.

"Healthcare today is in a state of fragility that we have never seen before," Ms. Schopp told Becker's. "The industry is facing immense pressures and uncertainties, alongside continuous and rapid change."

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system that features multiple academic medical centers, hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, long-term care services and home care, according to its website. It employs around 82,000 people.

Ms. Schopp pointed to how new and emerging technologies, shifting labor markets and evolving work models affect health systems and hospitals across the U.S.

As the industry adapts to this transformation, Ms. Schopp underscored the need for supporting two-way communication among leadership and changing management skills to ensure they are positioned to navigate and lead their teams through the environment.

"During times of transformation, CHROs play a vital role in supporting, developing and preparing their organization’s leaders with maintaining trust and fostering meaningful engagement with their workforce to ensure that employees at every level can have their voices heard," she said.







