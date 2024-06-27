NYC Health + Hospitals opens wellness lounges

NYC Health + Hospitals has opened 20 new staff wellness rooms across the public health system, marking the culmination of a two-year, $1 million project to support employee well-being.

The newly renovated staff lounges will offer a centralized location for hospitals' wellness programming, while also giving staff members a space to take a break or decompress during shifts.

The wellness rooms, primarily funded by donations, are part of the system's broader Helping Healers Heal program. Launched in 2018, the program aims to help staff members identify and monitor distress, build resilience, and access recovery and coping support services.

