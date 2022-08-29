Minneapolis healthcare workers speak out on safety, crime near hospitals

Some Minneapolis healthcare workers report feeling unsafe going to work due to an increase in crime in the surrounding area, according to an Aug. 28 report from CBS Minnesota.

Minneapolis police have reported a rise in robberies and carjackings in the city's 3rd Precinct recently. That precinct includes major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Since July, two Children's Minnesota employees have been held at gunpoint outside the hospital, and stray bullets have hit the windows in the main lobby. No one was injured during the incidents.

Abbott Northwestern nurse Angela Bucchetti told CBS Minnesota she no longer parks on the street when coming to work.

"Now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency room, just walking into our buildings, there's, you know, an uneasiness." Ms. Bucchetti also said that patients and visitors have expressed concerns, stating that they are scared to come to the hospital.

Safety is a top priority for the Minnesota Nurses Association, which recently voted to authorize a strike.

Allina Health said in a statement provided to CBS Minnesota it offers security escorts to accompany patients, visitors, and staff from their vehicles 24 hours a day. The organization also provided a statement that confirmed its commitment to the safety and well-being of its patients and employees.

"Allina Health has invested in a comprehensive security strategy that includes increasing our security presence inside and outside our properties throughout the day and night. We also have regular connections with our local law enforcement agencies and community partners," the statement said.

Children's Minnesota is actively working with community leaders to improve safety, according to a statement provided by hospital officials.

"Children's Minnesota has robust security practices which we continue to improve. We have an imperative to do everything we can to stop any further increase in violence," the statement said.