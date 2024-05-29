Michigan hospitals fill 61,000 jobs in 1 year

The second annual Michigan Health & Hospital Association member workforce survey, published May 29, found that hospital recruitment, retention and training efforts last year helped fill 61,000 total positions, including hiring more than 13,000 nurses.

The survey, which represents more than 95% of the association members, also found that the total number of job openings has decreased by 29% to a total of 19,000 statewide.

Nursing experienced the highest decrease in vacancies from 2022 to 2023 at 44%, followed by operations at 43%, and behavioral health at 42%. Michigan hospitals' registered nurse turnover rate is 14.7%, which is below the national RN turnover rate average of 18.4%.

"Retaining and growing the workforce is a top priority shared by hospitals throughout the state," Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO Brian Peters said in a news release. "We're extremely encouraged by the data demonstrating the success of hospitals over the past year in increasing the talent pipeline to care for patients and strengthening the healthcare workforce. Hospitals provide Michigan communities with good jobs that help drive our state's economy and keep residents healthy."

The release cited various retention and recruitment efforts at hospitals as contributing factors to the results, including better and faster pay, improved benefits and employee support for nurses; and expanding educational opportunities for students to consider a nursing career. It also pointed to state funding obtained through Public Act 9 of 2022 and Public Act 5 of 2023, as well as the statewide MI Hospital Careers public awareness campaign launched by the Michigan Health & Hospital Association last year.

Read more about the survey and recruitment and retention efforts here.