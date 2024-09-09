Mental health jobs to grow 3X more than the rate of all US jobs

By 2033, employment growth in mental health professions is expected to triple that of average job growth in the U.S., according to a CNN analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While the median projected employment growth for all occupations across the next decade is 4%, the rate for mental health-related jobs is 12%. This includes psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, counselors, psychiatric aids and social workers, according to CNN's report published Sept. 7.

A significant portion of this growth will come from mental health counselors specializing in substance abuse and behavioral disorders. These roles are set to increase by 19%, reaching 534,000 jobs by 2033, making them among the 20 fastest growing occupations in the country.

The news outlet used BLS employment projection data to examine trends across various mental health professions.CNN limited its analysis to specific job categories directly connected to mental health services. More on the methodology can be found in the full report here.

The job growth projections come as demand for mental healthcare services has grown significantly since the pandemic. More than half of adults report they or a family member have experienced a severe mental health crisis, according to KFF survey data from 2022. However, millions of Americans who struggle with mental health do not receive treatment due to a lack of access, driven by a scarcity of providers and limitations related to insurance coverage.

On Sept. 9, the Biden administration finalized a set of rules to improve funding among insurers and health plans for mental health and substance use disorder benefits.