Massachusetts General expands clinician leadership program

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital announced Feb. 5 a second cohort for its clinical leadership development program titled Elevate.

The leadership program is one-year long and is specifically designed for early and mid-career clinicians who have shown "notable leadership potential and interest," according to the news release shared with Becker's.

It includes seminars, practice groups, coaching, mentorship, and a capstone project.

Funded by a $3 million grant from the Ruderman Family Foundation given in 2022, the program launched its first cohort in January 2023. Now, after the pilot year, it will expand to include leaders from all hospital departments, rather than just including medical professionals, according to the release.

"The path to becoming an institutional leader is a challenging one — especially at an institution as complex as Massachusetts General Hospital," Will Curry, MD, chief medical officer at Mass General, stated in the release. "Having seen the influence the MGH Elevate program has had on its first cohort, I am enthusiastic about the impact this program can have now that it is being made available to our broader hospital."

The second cohort began the curriculum as of Jan. 25, 2024.