Health systems unite ahead of federal student loan limits

Health systems and other healthcare organizations formed a national coalition Feb. 10 in response to proposed federal loan limits for graduate students.

Statutory changes outlined in H.R.1 to cap federal loans for graduate and professional students will establish a $20,500 annual borrowing limit for graduate students and a $50,000 annual limit for professional students. In a news release, the coalition said it was designed amid concerns related to “a narrow interpretation of which graduate programs qualify for higher loan limits.”

The American Occupational Therapy Association — which represents nearly 250,000 occupational therapists, assistants and students — assembled the coalition, named the Alliance for Healthcare Access & Workforce Development.

More than 75 health systems, professional associations, colleges and universities, and patient advocacy groups are part of the coalition.

Here are five things to know:

1. If the Education Department’s proposed rule is enacted as is, graduate students will have an aggregate borrowing limit of $100,000, and professional students will have an aggregate limit of $200,000, effective July 1.

The department is accepting comments on its proposed rule through March 2.

2. Organizations representing healthcare professions have pushed back on which degrees and programs the Education Department’s proposal deems as “graduate” rather than “professional.”

National groups representing nurses, physician assistants and associates, social workers and physical therapists have urged the federal government to categorize profession-specific degree programs, such as a Master of Science in Nursing or Doctor of Nursing Practice program, as “professional.”

3. The national coalition said healthcare industry stakeholders are concerned the current interpretation of “graduate” programs could “unintentionally restrict access to essential healthcare professions, worsen existing workforce shortages and create barriers for entry.”

4. The Alliance for Healthcare Access & Workforce Development said it “will serve as a centralized forum for sharing data, aligning policy positions, and engaging with Congress and federal agencies.”

5. The American Occupational Therapy Association told Becker’s it will provide additional information about the coalition’s members in the coming weeks.