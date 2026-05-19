Florida system to launch health science high school

Miami-based Jackson Health System and Miami Dade College plan to open the Health Science Collegiate Academy in Miami’s Health District in August 2027.

Four things to know:

1. The academy is designed to prepare students for careers in nursing, allied health, healthcare administration and other high-demand medical fields while addressing workforce needs across South Florida, according to a May 18 joint news release.

“Bringing these two institutions together to launch this high school is a natural fit — uniting world-class health care and education to inspire, prepare and train the next generation of health care professionals,” Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya said in the release.

2. Students will gain early exposure to healthcare education, hands-on learning opportunities and college-level coursework through the program.

3. Leaders from the institutions signed a memorandum of understanding May 18.

Miami Dade College serves more than 100,000 students annually through eight campuses and outreach centers. Jackson Health System operates multiple hospitals, urgent care centers and primary and specialty care clinics.

4. The announcement reflects a trend of health systems investing in healthcare training for younger generations, including Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health and Houston-based Memorial Hermann.

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