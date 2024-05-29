Employer commitments to well-being programs hold steady: Survey

Many large employers plan to maintain funding for well-being programs, with some planning to broaden their well-being strategy to address social determinants of health in the coming years, according to new findings from a survey of 160 organizations.

Nearly all employer-respondents indicated well-being programs remain central to their strategy to support the workforce and plan to continue funding such programs at current levels. Meanwhile, 51% of respondents said they plan to broaden their well-being offerings within the next three to five years to address the effects of social determinants of health.

Organizations responded to an online survey facilitated by the Business Group on Health and Fidelity Investments in January and February. More than 60% of the employer-respondents have global operations.

"Addressing social determinants of health may soon be a key aspect of well-being design," Ellen Kelsay, president and CEO of Business Group on Health, said in a news release on the findings. "By supporting initiatives that reduce employee cost-sharing or provide child care support and flexibility, for instance, employers enable individuals and their families to boost their overall well-being and achieve other positive outcomes."

Three more findings: