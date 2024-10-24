Culture disconnect within an organization: 5 things to know

About 2 in 10 employees feel strongly connected to their workplace culture, according to a recent Gallup survey covered in an Oct. 18 report from the organization.

Here are five things to know:

1. The online survey was conducted Aug. 13-27 with a sample of 20,721 employed adults.

2. Leaders were more likely to feel connected to their organization's culture, at 40%, compared to 23% of managers who felt strongly connected.

3. Overall, 21% of employees said they felt strongly connected to their workplace culture, while 19% of individual contributors reported the same, according to survey results.

4. Managers' connection to organizational culture hit a low of 19% in the first quarter of 2024, down from 26% in 2021. It increased to 25% in the second quarter of 2024, Gallup wrote.

5. Organizational culture is a top priority for organizations, according to a survey of 151 Fortune 500 chief human resources officers, Gallup wrote. Further, 36% of the executives said their organization's culture is a higher priority this year than in previous years.