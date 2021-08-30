9 benefits health systems offer to attract, retain workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a labor shortage at health systems, and they're prioritizing benefits to attract and retain talent, according to a recent survey from Aon, a global professional services firm.

Aon's 2021 survey, released Aug. 30, covers the U.S. and provides findings for provides findings for 150 health systems, representing more than 1,150 hospitals and more than 2.4 million employees.

The following is a breakdown of the benefits health systems said they're offering employees.