7 numbers that show results of health system vaccination mandates

Dozens of U.S. hospitals and health systems have announced vaccine mandates. Here are seven numbers that show how three organizations' requirements have gone.

At Houston Methodist, 153 out of 26,000 employees resigned during a two-week suspension period or were terminated June 22 for noncompliance.

staff at the supervisor level and above for not complying with the West Orange, N.J.-based health system's mandate. As of July 14, 2,979 RWJBarnabas Health staff members, or 99.7 percent, at the supervisor level and above were fully vaccinated or had received medical and religious exemptions or a deferral.