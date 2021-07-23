7 numbers that show results of health system vaccination mandates

Listen
Dozens of U.S. hospitals and health systems have announced vaccine mandates. Here are seven numbers that show how three organizations' requirements have gone.
- At Houston Methodist, 153 out of 26,000 employees resigned during a two-week suspension period or were terminated June 22 for noncompliance.
- Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health fired five of its roughly 17,000 employees for not getting vaccinated by the mandate deadline or obtaining a waiver.
- RWJBarnabas Health fired six staff at the supervisor level and above for not complying with the West Orange, N.J.-based health system's mandate.
- As of July 14, 2,979 RWJBarnabas Health staff members, or 99.7 percent, at the supervisor level and above were fully vaccinated or had received medical and religious exemptions or a deferral.