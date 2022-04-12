20K open jobs at 8 best health systems to work for

There are 20,216 open jobs at the eight health systems that made Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for list this year.

For its list, Fortune surveyed more than 870,000 employees. The survey enabled employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their company's culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. All companies on the list employ at least 1,000 people. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the number of open jobs as of March at the eight health systems that made the list, ordered by corresponding number in the overall 100 companies.

Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

Rank on Fortune's Best Companies to Work for list: 37

Job openings: 1,670

Southern Ohio Medical Center (Portsmouth)

Rank on Fortune's Best Companies to Work for list: 64

Job openings: 167

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

Rank on Fortune's Best Companies to Work for list: 75

Job openings: 5,500

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

Rank on Fortune's Best Companies to Work for list: 79

Job openings: 3,166

OhioHealth (Columbus)

Rank on Fortune's Best Companies to Work for list: 82

Job openings: 2,904

Scripps Health (San Diego)

Rank on Fortune's Best Companies to Work for list: 87

Job openings: 741

Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

Rank on Fortune's Best Companies to Work for list: 90

Job openings: 4,272

Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)