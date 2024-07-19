Dana-Farber nurses approve 2-year labor deal

Nurses from Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute voted to approve a new contract featuring wage increases.

Votes from the nearly 800 nurses at the institute, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, were counted July 18, according to a July 19 news release from the union. The two-year contract is retroactive and runs from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2025.

In the first year of the contract, nurses will receive a 9% raise, including retroactive pay, according to the release. The second year will bring a 3% wage increase.

Pay rates for newer nurses will also be raised, as Dana-Farber agreed to remove its current bottom wage scale step. Additionally, on-call pay will be raised to the Massachusetts minimum wage of $15 per hour.

Aside from pay, nurses can now file collective grievances regarding contract violations, removing the previous limitation of individual grievances, according to the union release.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This story will be updated if comment is received.