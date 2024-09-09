Why this health system wants to 'aggressively' use technology

Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care said the health system will start using technology more "aggressively," The Gazette reported Sept. 7.

"The vision here at UI Health Care is to start leveraging technology more aggressively to improve the care we deliver to our patients," Jim Blum, the health system's chief health information officer, told the publication.

Earlier this summer, UI Health Care began scouting the market for inpatient telehealth solutions to optimize teleconsultation, telestroke care, telesitting and virtual nursing workflows. The health system aims to implement the technology at its new North Liberty campus, which is set to open in 2025.

Each inpatient room will feature wall-mounted televisions with OneView patient entertainment systems, which could be integrated into the final telehealth solution, according to a request for proposals issued in June.

UI Health Care is also exploring AI-driven tools to reduce clinician workload and improve efficiency. These include Nabla, an ambient scribing tool that automatically records clinical notes during patient visits, and Evidently, a chart-review application that uses AI to summarize and display key patient data.

Mr. Blum added that more tools aimed at easing administrative and documentation burdens will be rolled out in the coming months.