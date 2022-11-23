Where states stand on telehealth parity

As telehealth use expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, many states passed laws requiring payers to reimburse providers at the same rate as in-person visits. But not all of them.

Here are the states that have telehealth payment parity, according to a Nov. 18 update from professional services firm Manatt:

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Georgia

Kentucky

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Oregon

Utah

Rhode Island

Virginia

Washington

These states have it, but with caveats:

Massachusetts (mental health only)

Nebraska (certain mental health and substance use disorder services only)

New Jersey (through Dec. 31, 2023)

Vermont (through Jan. 1, 2026)

West Virginia (established patients and patients in acute care facilities only)