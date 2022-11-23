Where states stand on telehealth parity

As telehealth use expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, many states passed laws requiring payers to reimburse providers at the same rate as in-person visits. But not all of them.
Here are the states that have telehealth payment parity, according to a Nov. 18 update from professional services firm Manatt:
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Hawaii
Illinois
Georgia
Kentucky
Minnesota
Missouri
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
Oklahoma
Oregon
Utah
Rhode Island
Virginia
Washington
These states have it, but with caveats:
Massachusetts (mental health only)
Nebraska (certain mental health and substance use disorder services only)
New Jersey (through Dec. 31, 2023)
Vermont (through Jan. 1, 2026)
West Virginia (established patients and patients in acute care facilities only)