Venture capital firm launches $75M telehealth-focused fund

Venture capital firm Swiftarc Ventures launched Swiftarc Telehealth, a $75 million fund that will focus on telehealth and digital health, TechCrunch reported Jan. 25.

The fund is set to work collaboratively with medical experts on its advisory board to focus on obesity, mental and behavioral health, and pediatrics.

Swiftarc Telehealth aims to hone in on healthcare issues that are currently being overlooked.

The company said a digital platform for dietitians, clinicians and primary care physicians to communicate on can be an opportunity for health technology startups.

As telehealth legislation in the U.S. was quickly pushed forward because of the pandemic, investments in telehealth initiatives are looking prosperous, the report said.