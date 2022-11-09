University of Rochester Medical Center rolls out on-demand virtual visits

The University of Rochester Medical Center has rolled out on-demand telemedicine visits to treat patients for common medical conditions and minor illnesses and to provide general medical advice.

The new program, available to patients over the age of 18, is staffed by University of Rochester's digital health team and helps connect patients with providers via telemedicine, according to a Nov. 9 press release the health system shared with Becker's.

"Our data solidly points to the fact that patients are seeking virtual care," said Vicky Hines, chief operating officer of Rochester Medical Center. "We've worked carefully to ensure that any service we offer meets our high-quality care standards and does not introduce cumbersome workflows for faculty and staff. Tools like video visits will lighten the load for providers and staff in clinic."

The health system added the digital service to its suite of online tools for patients that includes online scheduling, eCheck-Ins and e-visits.