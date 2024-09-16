Telehealth utilization is increasing

Naomi Diaz

The utilization of telehealth saw an increase in the West, Northeast and South in June, according to a new report from FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker.

Despite this, the Midwest saw a decline in telehealth utilization during the month of June. 

Six things to know about telehealth utilization, according to FAIR Health's report for June:

  1. Telehealth claim lines increased nationwide from 4.82% in May to 4.89% in June, reflecting a 1.5% growth.

  2. The West saw a 1.4% rise, followed by the Northeast at 0.8% and the South at 0.3%.

  3. In contrast, the Midwest experienced a 1.7% decline in telehealth's share of medical claim lines.

  4. In June, the 31-40 age group represented the largest proportion of telehealth claim lines across all regions. The 19-30 age group followed closely as the second largest share nationwide and regionally. Both groups consistently accounted for 20% to 30% of telehealth claim lines during this period.

  5. The Northeast reported the highest rates for both telehealth ($221) and in-office visits ($219). The South saw telehealth rates at $189 compared to $179 for office visits, while the West had telehealth costs at $201 and office costs at $198.

  6. In the Midwest, telehealth visits were reimbursed at $188, falling below the $208 for in-office visits. On a national scale, the average telehealth reimbursement was $196, compared to $194 for office visits.

