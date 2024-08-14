Telehealth costs outpace office visits

Nationally, telehealth claim lines saw a slight decline, dropping from 4.86% of all medical claim lines in April to 4.82% in May, representing a 0.8% decrease, FAIR Health's monthly telehealth regional tracker found.
Here are five things to know about telehealth utilization, according to FAIR:
- By contrast, telehealth claim lines in the West increased from 6.31% to 6.52%, a rise of 3.3%.
- Meanwhile, the Northeast saw a 0.7% decline in telehealth claim lines, the Midwest experienced a 0.4% drop and the South recorded a slight decrease of 0.1%.
- Mental health conditions continued to dominate as the leading telehealth diagnostic category in May 2024, just as it did in April. Nationally, it accounted for 68.6% of all telehealth claim lines in May, with its share increasing both nationwide and across every region.
- Between April and May 2024, the Midwest and Northeast saw a shift in the largest share of telehealth claim lines from the 19-30 age group to the 31-40 age group. Throughout both months, the 31-40 age group held the largest share of telehealth claim lines nationally, as well as in the South and West. Notably, the 19-30 and 31-40 age groups each consistently accounted for over 20% of telehealth claim lines, both nationally and across all regions.
- Nationally, the median cost of telehealth services was $117, compared with$114 for in-office visits.