Teladoc's new initiative targets patients living with chronic conditions

Teladoc launched Chronic Care Complete, a program offered through Teladoc's Health app, to improve the health of patients living with multiple chronic conditions.

The initiative will provide personalized support to patients with pre-diabetes, diabetes, hypertension, weight management and mental health concerns, according to a Feb. 18 press release, and will provide the following:

Easy-to-use health monitoring devices such as connected glucometers and blood pressure cuffs.





Certified chronic care professionals and personal coaches to set and achieve health goals.





Licensed therapists to provide mental health support.





Access to physicians who can review and adjust medications, order labs and provide care when needed.

The program also applies personal health data, social determinants of health, preferences and clinical data to determine which outreach will provide healthy results.

The initiative will be made available to consumers through their health plans or employers. Teladoc Health will partner with clients to identify eligible members.