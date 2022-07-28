Teladoc losses mounting to nearly $10B in 1st half of year

Teladoc reported a net loss of $9.78 billion in the first two quarters, dragging down its second-quarter earnings.

In its second-quarter 2022 earnings report posted July 27, Teladoc reported a $3 billion hit from an impairment charge that pushed the company to a loss of $19.22 per share.

The $3 billion impairment charge was "triggered by the decline in Teladoc's share price with the valuation and size of the impairment charge primarily driven by an increased discount rate and decreased market multiple for a relevant peer group of high-growth digital healthcare companies," Mala Murthy, chief financial officer of Teladoc, said during the company's second-quarter earnings call.

Three things to know: