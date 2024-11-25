Teladoc expands virtual sitter capabilities

Teladoc Health has introduced AI-powered updates to its Virtual Sitter solution.

With these advancements, a single remote staff member can now monitor up to 25% more patients, thanks to AI-driven motion detection and analysis, according to a Nov. 25 news release. The system identifies movements that might lead to falls and quickly alerts bedside staff to intervene, helping prevent accidents.

The upgraded technology operates locally on Teladoc's TV Pro devices. According to Teladoc, it is already being adopted by healthcare organizations.

The Virtual Sitter is part of Teladoc Health's broader suite of connected care solutions, which includes virtual nursing, physician consultations, and interpretive services.