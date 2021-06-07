Teladoc CEO says Amazon's expansion into telehealth is 'overrated'

Competition between telehealth frontrunner Teladoc and retail tech giant Amazon may be heating up as Amazon creeps into telehealth, but Teladoc's leader isn't worried, according to a June 6 report from CNBC.

Teladoc Health CEO Jason Gorevic was asked at a CNBC summit if Amazon posed a threat to healthcare, considering that the tech giant's app-based primary care overlaps with Teladoc's customer base.

"Based on the fact that it has one enterprise client of 385 employees, it is overrated,” Mr. Gorevic said.

Amazon Care signed its first enterprise client in early May — Precor, a fitness company recently acquired by Peloton.

Amazon Care will also be shaking up how companies pay for their employee's health benefits. Instead of being compensated by the number of employees covered, Precor will pay only for the number of employees who use the telehealth service.