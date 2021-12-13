Satisfaction with telemedicine takes a tumble but still comes out on top, new report says

Despite overall satisfaction of consumers with telemedicine, patients were less impressed by the services this year as compared to last, a new report from Rock Health published Dec. 13 reveals.

Rock Health conducted a digital health consumer adoption survey that asked 7,980 U.S adults about their relationship to digital health.

It found that satisfaction with telemedicine decreased in 2021. In 2020, 53 percent of respondents reported higher satisfaction with live video telemedicine compared to in-person interactions. However, in 2021, only 43 percent of respondents reported the same.

Physicians also reported being less satisfied with telehealth, with 58 percent of physicians surveyed viewing telehealth more favorably since the pandemic in 2021 as compared to 64 percent in 2020.

The report suggests that as telemedicine becomes more nuanced, people will move away from monolithic views about the format and will hold more complex views, which these results could indicate.