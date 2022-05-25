Michigan hospital adds telemedicine program for specialty care patients

Marlette (Mich.) Regional Hospital partnered with a telehealth provider to offer speciality consultations through telemedicine for cardiology, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology and psychiatry patients.

The health system and VeeOne Health inked a deal to scale up Marlette Regional Hospital's telemedicine program for specialty care patients, according to a May 24 press release.

The new program will also offer patients access to clinicians during the night, on scheduled weekends and allows them to invite their families to their virtual visit.

The aim of the partnership is to improve access to specialty care for Marlette Regional Hospital patients.