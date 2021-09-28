Jefferson U launches telehealth center to drive innovation, research: 5 notes

Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University launched the Jefferson Center for Connected Care to reduce disparities in telehealth through research and innovation.

Five notes:

  1. Jefferson received $922,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to distribute smart devices for patients to enable virtual care, according to a Sept. 28 news release. This grant revealed that the digital divide extends beyond access to technology.

  2. The center is led by Executive Director Kristin Rising, MD, associate professor and director of acute care transitions in the Department of Emergency Medicine in the Philadelphia-based Sidney Kimmel Medical College and associate professor in the College of Nursing.

  3. The center's mission is to minimize the digital divide that can exacerbate existing health inequities. The center will focus on research, innovation and education to overcome barriers to digital access.

  4. The center has been awarded $250,000 from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute to host a spring 2022 conference focused on patient-centered research to mitigate disparities in telehealth.

  5. The center will also host the Jefferson Telehealth Leadership fellowship and a postdoctoral fellowship that is geared toward addiction, behavioral health, telehealth and primary care.

