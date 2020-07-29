Humana pours $100M into telehealth home care startup Heal: 5 notes

Humana on July 29 announced a $100 million investment in and new partnership with telehealth home care startup Heal.

Five notes:

1. Since launching five years ago, Heal has provided more than 200,000 telehealth-powered primary care home visits for patients in New York, New Jersey, Washington, California, Georgia, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

2. By partnering with Humana, Heal and the Louisville, Ky.-based payer will expand its home care footprint to markets including Chicago, Charlotte, N.C., and Houston. Heal provides telehealth services to Medicare eligible, Group Commercial and individual coverage beneficiaries.

3. The expansion aims to support Humana's Bold Goal initiative, which focuses on creating solutions to address social determinants and health-related needs for members and communities in geographical markets including Chicago and Houston.

4. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Humana and Heal have been working together to provide Humana members primary care services through Heal's telehealth platform.

5. As part of the partnership, Humana's Segment President of Home Business Susan Diamond will join Heal's board of directors. "The partnership with Heal is part of Humana’s efforts to build a broader set of offerings across the spectrum of home-based care, with high quality, value-based primary care being a key foundational element," she said.

