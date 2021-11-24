HHS doles out $35M for telehealth in federal family planning program

HHS is making $35 million in American Rescue Plan funding available to Title X family planning providers for telehealth infrastructure upgrades and expansions, it announced Nov. 23.

The Title X federal program offers family planning and related preventive health services for low-income or uninsured people across the U.S.

HHS will award the $35 million in funds to about 60 active Title X grantees. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, program grantees have supported the use of telehealth services as an option for their patients.

"As providers transitioned from providing in-person primary care to offering telehealth services, we were able to test, vaccinate and act as lifelines to communities disproportionately hit by the pandemic. Increasing our investment and access to telehealth services remains critical," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a news release. "This investment is another step toward making telehealth available to all Americans."

Title X grantees can now begin the application process for the grants at grants.gov; applications will be accepted through Feb. 3, 2022.