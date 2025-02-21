Hartford HealthCare taps AI to enhance virtual care access

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is partnering with AI-driven health platform K Health to launch a new virtual primary care service, HHC 24/7.

The service, set to debut April 1, will integrate advanced clinical AI with Hartford HealthCare's provider network to deliver personalized, round-the-clock care, according to a Feb. 21 news release.

The platform will allow patients to access same-day appointments for acute, chronic and preventive care needs. The integration of K Health's AI technology will assist clinicians by streamlining patient assessments and offering data-driven insights at the point of care.