Georgia telemedicine company CEO pleads guilty to $60M+ fraud scheme

The operator of a Georgia-based telemedicine company pleaded guilty to fraud.



Four things to know:



1. Charlene Frame, the operator of Royal Physician Network and Envision It Perfect, two Georgia-based companies involved in telemedicine, pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme that paid medical providers in exchange for durable medical equipment orders. Some of the fraudulent claims were billed to Medicare.



2. The scheme included thousands of patient orders and fraudulent bills topped $60 million.



3. This is the latest in a slew of related cases dubbed "Operation Brace Yourself" and "Operation Double Helix." The individuals already charged in the scheme include eight physicians, two nurses and operators of two other telemedicine companies.



4. The large investigation is still ongoing.



