Froedtert Health remotely monitors COVID-19 patients, improves their outcomes

Remote monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms was associated with better outcomes for patients at Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, a recent study in JAMA Network Open found.

The 5,300 patients using the digital care platform Get Well had lower rates of hospitalizations, spent less time in intensive care and had shorter hospital stays, compared to those who didn't, the July 7 study found. Get Well's app lets patients track their symptoms and vital signs, check in and send text comments and receive education on managing their care.

"Our objective was to determine if a daily remote-monitoring program for patients with COVID-19 could help them manage symptoms at home, and when hospitalized, shorten their stay," said Bradley Crotty, MD, chief digital engagement officer for Froedtert Health, in an Aug. 11 Get Well news release. "We ultimately found that we were able to safely keep more people at home, supported by our team, through digital technology."

The monitoring platform has also been used at Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati), Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.), LifeBridge Health (Baltimore) and St. Lawrence Health (Potsdam, N.Y.).

"We were able to help providers triage patients to the right care setting when and if symptoms got worse," stated Vicki Wickline, senior vice president of partnership success at Get Well.