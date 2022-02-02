Differences in telehealth modality underline disparities: 5 things to know

While telehealth took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has also been marred by inequitable use and access. A new study reveals demographic disparities in telehealth usage depending on whether patients access those services via video or audio call.

The study, released Feb. 1 and conducted by HHS, analyzed national trends in utilization of video versus audio telehealth services and identified usage disparities between the modalities. HHS used data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey from April to October 2021 to understand general telehealth usage, adding modality specifications from July to October 2021 to understand the types of telehealth being used. In total, 808,368 adults responded to the survey and 670,155 answered the telehealth question.

Here are five things to know: