Ascension, UAB enter telehealth partnership

Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton in Clanton, Ala., and University of Alabama, Birmingham Medicine have teamed up to provide a telehealth service for critical care and stroke patients in Chilton County, according to a May 31 UAB press release.

The services will be produced from a remote care unit located in UAB hospital that will allow specialists to connect to patients inside their hospital rooms, conduct remote exams and work alongside Ascension medical professionals to create treatment plans. The program allows patients to access the expertise and services of clinicians from both UAB and Ascencion St. Vincent's.

"The tele-ICU program provides an extremely valuable service to our local community. We are able to bring the specialized knowledge of UAB critical care specialists to the bedside, providing the highest-quality care for critically ill patients," said Sean Vanlandingham, MD, chief medical officer, Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton. "I am grateful to our local hospitalist physicians and the remote UAB intensivists who have partnered together seamlessly to make this program a success."