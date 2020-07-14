Amwell recognizes 22 health systems, payers for pandemic telehealth response
Amwell on July 13 announced the winners of its annual Client Awards, which recognize organizations that have made exceptional contributions to expand digital care delivery prior to and during the coronavirus pandemic.
The telehealth company selected winners across five categories: clinical impact, engagement excellence, leadership alignment, community innovation and activation, and pandemic activation and acceleration.
Here are the recipients of Amwell's 2020 pandemic activation and acceleration award, which recognizes providers that had an agile and swift virtual response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Anthem
- Ascension
- Augusta University Health
- Baptist Health South Florida
- BayCare Health System
- Dignity Health
- Hawai'i Medical Service Association
- Houston Methodist
- Intermountain Healthcare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Midland Health
- Naval Hospital Jacksonville
- Norman Regional Health System
- Northwell Health
- Nuvance Health
- Ochsner Health
- OU Medicine
- Southwest Medical Associates and Health Plan of Nevada
- Trinity Health
- UAB Medicine
- UNC Health
- Wellstar Health System
