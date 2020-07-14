Amwell recognizes 22 health systems, payers for pandemic telehealth response

Amwell on July 13 announced the winners of its annual Client Awards, which recognize organizations that have made exceptional contributions to expand digital care delivery prior to and during the coronavirus pandemic.

The telehealth company selected winners across five categories: clinical impact, engagement excellence, leadership alignment, community innovation and activation, and pandemic activation and acceleration.

Here are the recipients of Amwell's 2020 pandemic activation and acceleration award, which recognizes providers that had an agile and swift virtual response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthem

Ascension

Augusta University Health

Baptist Health South Florida

BayCare Health System

Dignity Health

Hawai'i Medical Service Association

Houston Methodist

Intermountain Healthcare

MetroPlus Health Plan

Midland Health

Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Norman Regional Health System

Northwell Health

Nuvance Health

Ochsner Health

OU Medicine

Southwest Medical Associates and Health Plan of Nevada

Trinity Health

UAB Medicine

UNC Health

Wellstar Health System

