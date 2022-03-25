8 ways providers measure the value of telehealth

Listen
Patient satisfaction and access to care are the top ways healthcare providers measure the value of their telehealth services, according to survey results released March 23 by the American Medical Association.
Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, the AMA asked 1,558 physicians: "How do you currently measure the value of telehealth in your practice or organization?" Here are the answers they provided, along with the number of physicians who reported using each measure:
- Patient satisfaction (786)
- Access to care (746)
- Clinical outcomes and quality (528)
- Operational efficiency and effectiveness (498)
- Clinician experience (482)
- Reimbursement/Payment (445)
- Cost saving (262)
- Health equity (233)