5 things to know about rural patients' telehealth experiences

The share of rural households that interacted with healthcare providers online increased from 34 percent in 2019 to 54 percent in 2021, according to a report released Dec. 16 by Connected Nation, a nonprofit focused on expanding broadband access.

Connected Nation's state program in Michigan conducted research on telehealth usage across five of the state's rural counties — Dickinson, Gladwin, Osceola, Roscommon and Sanilac — in 2019. After learning ​​telehealth usage had increased by about 3,003 percent compared with pre-pandemic rates among Medicare users alone as of July 2021, the research team revisited telehealth usage in those counties.

The researchers surveyed at least 360 adult heads of household in each county between March and June. Here are five key findings from the 2021 report: