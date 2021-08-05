What matters has changed: Why collaboration between supply chain, clinical and distribution partners is crucial

The nonacute portion of the healthcare continuum represents 95 percent of all patient visits within health systems.

Although the nonacute space is highly fragmented and complex, it is full of opportunities for operational improvement, financial efficiencies and enhanced patient care.

During a July webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by McKesson, three supply chain experts discussed why collaboration among supply chain, clinical and distribution partners is crucial in the nonacute care space:

Greg Colizzi, vice president, marketing, health systems at McKesson Medical-Surgical

Kim Korner, vice president, clinical services at Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Physician Group

Patrick Bowman, director, laboratory at McKesson

Four key takeaways were:

1. Successful nonacute strategies require a comprehensive roadmap. When high-performing health systems create nonacute strategies, they focus on financial performance, supply chain operations, the clinical infrastructure and the ability to lead change. "Roadmaps for nonacute care delivery must include operations, visibility, analytics, process automation, supply cost management, standardization, post-acute care, laboratory and pharmaceuticals," Mr. Colizzi explained.

2. When Lehigh Valley Physician Group (LVPG) considered a move to molecular testing, they turned to McKesson. After the FDA pulled the product LVPG was using for flu and strep testing from the market, LVPG's lab department talked with McKesson about transitioning to a molecular testing platform. LVPG had already partnered with McKesson to implement a one-stop shopping system that supported standardized formularies and user-friendly processes. "We had to figure out how to roll out molecular testing and McKesson walked the path with us," Ms. Korner said. "It was a huge undertaking, but it went quite successfully. Now over 150 of our offices have point-of-care flu, strep and [respiratory virus] testing in their practices. It prepared us well for COVID-19 testing."

3. Collaboration was the key to success in LVPG's shift to molecular testing. McKesson helped LVPG establish the clinical, operational and financial efficiencies and solutions necessary for molecular testing. In addition, McKesson offered best practices and the right expertise for the project management, rollout, staff training and adherence to policies and procedures. "Being brought in on the front end is very helpful. One reason this initiative was so successful is because stakeholders from every discipline at LVPG were involved. That helped the organization make efficient, informed and validated decisions," Mr. Bowman said.

4. In the months ahead, supply chain partners can help nonacute care providers manage respiratory illness. On top of COVID-19, respiratory illnesses like the flu and pneumonia aren't going away. Preparing for the upcoming flu season will be imperative. "It's important to have a lab strategy in place around point-of-care respiratory testing," Mr. Bowman said. "Unlike other years, we will likely see a need for simultaneous testing for flu, COVID-19 and [respiratory syncytial virus]. Molecular is the answer for many, since the sensitivity and specificity are second to none and operational efficiencies are delivered through point-of-care testing." McKesson's Respiratory Preparedness Program assists providers with surgical supplies, prescription medications, lab services and post-discharge treatment.

Collaboration is a trend in the nonacute space that is here to stay and McKesson can help. "In the last year, we've seen a significantly higher level of coordination across care settings and supply chain leaders find themselves quite often in conversations with new partners like lab and home care services," Mr. Colizzi said.

McKesson’s commitment to excellence starts with improving healthcare in every setting - one product, one partner, one patient at a time.

Take the next step in building a high-performing non-acute supply chain and take the lead in delivering high-quality patient care. Visit: mckesson.com/takecontrol

To register for upcoming webinars, click here.