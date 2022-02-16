Viewpoint: It's time to make respirators that fit everyone

Respirators need to be redesigned to fit everyone well, Saralyn Mark, MD, wrote for The Hill Feb. 16.

Dr. Mark is the COVID-19 lead for the American Medical Women's Association. She wrote that N95 respirators only fit 85 percent of women, and just 60 percent of Asian women, compared to 95 percent of men.

"These devices were designed to fit the ‘reference man’ who is an average-size, clean-shaven, adult Western European man," Dr. Mark wrote.

The poor fit of respirators for anyone who doesn't fit the standard poses health risks, as ill-fitting N95 respirators lead to skin abrasions and poor seals, Dr. Mark wrote.

Dr. Mark suggested a "challenge competition to engage the public to address and finally solve these design issues. Everyone needs to be protected on the front line and the homefront and not just the outdated Reference Man."