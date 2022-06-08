Top 25 supply chain programs in 2022

Technology research firm Gartner ranked 55 supply chain undergraduate programs and graded the top 25 in North America.

"During the course of the pandemic, the higher education landscape changed massively," Gartner analyst and Vice President Dana Stiffler said in a June 7 press release. "Our methodology changed as well. While our 2020 ranking only included on-campus and hybrid programs, this year's ranking also includes 100 percent online programs."

1. University of Arkansas (Fayetteville)

2. University of Tennessee (Knoxville)

3. University of South Carolina (Columbia)

4. Auburn (Ala.) University

5. Rutgers University (New Brunswick, N.J.)

6. University of North Texas (Denton)

7. Northeastern University (Boston)

8. University of Texas, Dallas

9. University of Houston

10. Pennsylvania State University (University Park)

11. University of Illinois (Champaign)

12. Arizona State University (Tempe)

13. University of Texas, Austin

14. Western Michigan University (Kalamazoo)

15. Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta)

16. University of Minnesota (Minneapolis and St. Paul)

17. Texas Christian University (Fort Worth)

18. Western Washington University (Bellingham)

19. Marquette University (Milwaukee)

20. University of Oklahoma (Norman)

21. Wayne State University (Detroit)

22. Texas A&M University (College Station)

23. Syracuse (N.Y.) University

24. Purdue University (Lafayette, Ind.)

25. Bowling Green (Ohio) State University