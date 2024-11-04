The future of FDA's medical device unit: 4 notes

As advancements in medical technology become more integrated into patient care, the regulation of these devices has come under increasing scrutiny, The New York Times reported Nov. 1.
Here are four notes:
- Michelle Tarver, MD, PhD, a 15-year veteran of the agency, is stepping into a pivotal role as the new director of the FDA's device division, taking over for Jeffrey Shuren, MD. Dr. Shuren's tenure was marked by a rapid approval process for medical devices, but he faced ethical concerns because of his ties to the device industry.
- The device division, with a budget of about $790 million and a staff of 2,500, is under a microscope as congressional lawmakers and consumer advocates raise concerns about industry influence.
- Dr. Tarver will face critical challenges, the Times reported, including the regulation of technologies such as brain-computer interfaces, which aim to restore function to individuals with disabilities. Companies such as Neuralink, led by Elon Musk, are developing these devices and have already received FDA approval to conduct human trials.
- The rapid integration of artificial intelligence in medical devices poses further challenges, with critics highlighting potential gaps in the FDA's oversight, particularly regarding the lack of data on safety and effectiveness for many AI programs, according to the report.