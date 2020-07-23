Quest to take charge of lab operations at 11 Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals

Quest Diagnostics signed a deal with Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health to take over lab operations at 11 of the health system's hospitals and one clinic, according to a memo obtained by Politico.

Under the deal, 800 of Hackensack Meridian Health's lab workers are expected to become Quest employees by the new year. No layoffs are expected, Politico reported.

A spokesperson for the health system told New Jersey Business that Hackensack and Quest "have been pursuing an agreement to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to their patients and physicians."

