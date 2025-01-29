PE firm to acquire emergency care segment from Philips

Private equity firm Bridgefield Capital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Royal Philips' emergency care business.

The companies did not disclose the acquisition cost but said in a Jan. 28 news release that the transaction is expected to close in 2025.

Philips' emergency care segment includes automated external defibrillators, advanced life support monitors and remote monitoring technologies. These devices "empower caregivers at every level — lay responders, emergency medical services, and hospitals — to act swiftly and effectively to save lives," according to the company.

Bridgefield has created a new holding company, Emergency Care Holdings, to expand its presence in the emergency medical products market, which is valued at more than $26 billion.