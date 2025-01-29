Oklahoma system saves $5.6M in one year with supply chain optimization

Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System saved more than $5.6 million in one year by optimizing its supply chain operations in partnership with healthcare supply improvement company Premier.

The health system focused on enhancing sourcing, logistics and value analysis to streamline operations and address ongoing challenges, including product shortages and labor constraints, according to a Jan. 24 news release from Premier.

By using data-driven tools from Premier, Saint Francis was able to optimize its supply chain, reduce inefficiencies and make better decisions about purchasing and inventory management.

The health system also worked to improve maternal and neonatal care through participation in Premier's "Perinatal Improvement Collaborative," which helped enhance outcomes and foster collaborations with other hospitals.