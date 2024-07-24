Medline named top employer of women for 3rd year, per Forbes

Ashleigh Hollowell

Medline has been named to Forbes' list of the Best Employers for Women for a third consecutive year, it announced July 23.

The medical supply giant was selected based on an independent survey Forbes conducted with more than 150,000 women who work for companies that employ 1,000 people or more across the U.S.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women for three years running," Katie Halberg, senior vice president of human resources for Medline stated in the release. "As we celebrate this achievement, we are committed to continuing our efforts to support gender equality and create opportunities for women at all levels of our organization."

