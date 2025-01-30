Lawmakers propose bill to shore up supply chains

A group of senators has reintroduced legislation aimed at strengthening American supply chains.

The Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act, sponsored by Sens. Maria Cantwell, Marsha Blackburn and Lisa Blunt Rochester, seeks to address vulnerabilities exposed by recent global disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, according to a Jan. 27 news release from the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The bill, which would authorize the Commerce Department to enhance supply chain stability, focuses on preparing for future challenges by fostering collaboration between government, industry and the private sector.

The bill also proposes the creation of a Supply Chain Resilience Working Group within the Commerce Department to map, monitor and model U.S. supply chains in key industries.

"The pandemic, natural disasters and geopolitical tensions have shown us just how fragile our supply chains can be," Ms. Cantwell said in the release. "Our legislation will work to prevent these disruptions from happening by identifying gaps and building capacity in critical industries and emerging technologies."

Additionally, the bill would require ongoing reporting to Congress and the public, including a National Strategy and Review to evaluate critical industries and technologies.