Inventory costs hit record: 11 notes

Inventory costs advanced to 91 in March, the highest index ever recorded, according to the Logistics Managers' Index Report published April 5. 

The score is a combination of eight components that make up the logistics industry, including: inventory levels and costs, warehousing capacity, utilization, prices and transportation capacity. Researchers calculate it using a diffusion index, in which any reading above 50 percent indicates an expansion and a reading below 50 percent indicates a shrinking logistics industry. 

The report was released by Arizona State University, Colorado State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rutgers University, and the University of Nevada-Reno in conjunction with the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

Findings: 

  • The index increased for the third straight month to 76.2, up from 75.2 in February. 
  • Inventory levels dipped to 75.7 from 80.2.
  • Increased fuel costs contributed to transportation utilization rising to 69.7. 
  • Transportation capacity rose to 45.7. 
  • Transportation utilization increased slightly to 69.7. 
  • Transportation prices increased slightly to 89.7.
  • Warehousing capacity is down to 36.1, the lowest reading in the index's history.
  • Warehouse utilization rose to 75. 
  • Warehouse prices rose to 90.5. 
  • Aggregate logistics prices, a combined measure of inventory, warehousing, and transportation costs was at 271.3.



