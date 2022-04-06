Inventory costs hit record: 11 notes

Inventory costs advanced to 91 in March, the highest index ever recorded, according to the Logistics Managers' Index Report published April 5.

The score is a combination of eight components that make up the logistics industry, including: inventory levels and costs, warehousing capacity, utilization, prices and transportation capacity. Researchers calculate it using a diffusion index, in which any reading above 50 percent indicates an expansion and a reading below 50 percent indicates a shrinking logistics industry.

The report was released by Arizona State University, Colorado State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rutgers University, and the University of Nevada-Reno in conjunction with the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

Findings:

The index increased for the third straight month to 76.2, up from 75.2 in February.

Inventory levels dipped to 75.7 from 80.2.

Increased fuel costs contributed to transportation utilization rising to 69.7.

Transportation capacity rose to 45.7.

Transportation utilization increased slightly to 69.7.

Transportation prices increased slightly to 89.7.

Warehousing capacity is down to 36.1, the lowest reading in the index's history.

Warehouse utilization rose to 75.

Warehouse prices rose to 90.5.

Aggregate logistics prices, a combined measure of inventory, warehousing, and transportation costs was at 271.3.





